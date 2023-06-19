World
Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

1:08pm
File Image of a bear. (Source: istock.com)

A bear attacked and killed a man at a campsite in central Arizona on Friday (local time), authorities said.

The victim, 66-year-old Steven Jackson of Tucson, was at his campsite when he became entangled with the animal around 8am, the Yavapai County Sheriff's office said.

Neighbours tried to help by making noises. But the bear was able to drag the victim several yards in the campsite in the Groom Creek area about 161 kilometres north of Phoenix.

A neighbour then shot and killed the bear, the Sheriff’s Office told AZFamily.com.

Sheriff's officials said there is no threat to the public.

However, they are reminding people it is illegal to shoot or hunt a bear unless there is an immediate threat.

