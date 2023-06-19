'I'm not an idiot': Meng Foon fronts over conflicts of interest

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has fronted following revelations on Friday $2 million in Government payment's hadn't been "adequately declared".

He told Breakfast this morning while he had indicated to Associate Minister of Justice Deborah Russell he would leave the job, he hasn't formally resigned yet.

"I didn't want to surprise the prime minister, so I sent him a note and said 'look the Associate Minister of Justice is looking at dismissing me'.

"I have not formally written to the Associate Minster of Justice yet.

"The information leaked out of the prime minister's office, hence the news headlines that the Race Relations Commissioner has resigned."

Foon said he's still in the process of a formal resignation and is still waiting for a letter from Russell.

It emerged on Friday that Foon "had failed to declare a range of interests, as required under sections 62-65 of the Crown Entities Act".

"A company directed by Meng Foon received income from Government payments during his term which he had failed to adequately declare, including over $2 million for the provision of accommodation including emergency housing," Russell said.

"The Human Rights Commission conducted an inquiry and produced a report on emergency housing which Meng Foon had been involved in deliberations for, while never adequately declaring his interest."

Foon told Breakfast he's "not an idiot" and plans to challenge the Government.

"I've never seen in any board policy, especially the human rights one, that there is no rules or policy to actually declare financial information, there's nothing.

"I had all my shares that I had, I did not declare the financial quantum, there's no rule. I actually volunteered it and to volunteer that I think I'm bloody honest."

Foon admitted that he did not declare conflicts of interest at the time but it's still important to challenge the Government for "fairness and justice".

"I think it's very important to actually challenge, challenge and be upfront and be brave on my behalf to actually challenge the decision of the minister."

He said all he wants is a fair deal and if he's going to be "thrown under the bus" everyone else should be too.

"Other MPs have not declared their interests and they are still there, you know, and so why am I being put under the bus for not declaring a perceived conflict of interest? And you know, for future people that are actually in roles as this or in other roles, I just want to make it clear that the perceived conflict of interest is in the minor part of the conflicts of interest. In actual fact pecuniary and bias is actually more important."

Foon said in hindsight, he should have declared his conflict of interest in the housing inquiry.

"I failed that, I admit that and if I have to fall on my sword I will."