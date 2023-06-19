World
Associated Press

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

31 mins ago
Five were killed and twelve injured in the crash between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, northern Japan. (Source: Associated Press)

Five people were killed and 12 others taken to the hospital after a truck collided with a bus in Hokkaido in northern Japan, according to local media reports.

Police said the truck might have strayed into oncoming traffic, Kyodo news agency reported.

The bus was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the accident.

The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash, Kyodo said.

The bus was travelling from Sapporo to Hakodate, and the truck was carrying pigs from Hakodate to Yakumo, Kyodo said.

