Warning for residents as dump fire closes road in Westport

Some residents were warned to close windows and doors in the West Coast town of Westport this morning due to smoke from a fire.

The fire is now out, Mayor Jamie Cleine said.

Emergency services were called out to the incident about 7.45am, and there were no reports of injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said the fire was at a dump station.

They said the fire started as a vehicle fire, and it spread to a number of tyres.

Cleine said lights winds largely directed the smoke out to sea, away from residential areas.

The transfer station will be open for business as usual today, he added.

Craddock Drive was expected to be closed for several hours because of the blaze, a police spokesperson said this morning.

"Nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors as there is a large amount of smoke in the area.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions," the spokesperson said.