VR simulation educating users about drink spiking

A new virtual reality project has been created to educate users about the threat of drink spiking and to raise awareness for people who may witness it.

Warning: This story contains content about sexual assault

The ‘Missing 10 hours’ project was directed by Fanni Fazakas, a virtual reality lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington.

The simulation takes users through a date-rape drug storyline, and participants can choose to intervene and help the victim, called Mara.

"The project is based on stories we collected from several sexual abuse trauma survivors, and the goal with this piece is to raise awareness about the bystander effect,” Fazakas said.

The project has recently won an award at the Doc Edge festival for its immersive way of teaching participants about drink spiking and the bystander effect.

Fanni Fazakas has also been a victim of having her drink spiked.

"I managed to get a taxi, and my mum found me unconscious on the floor of our living room," she said.

Less than a month ago, two Christchurch brothers were found guilty of running a drink spiking ring at the Mama Hooch bar.

They slipped drugs into the drinks of women, and then sexually assaulted them.

"If someone is at a level of intoxication or is showing symptoms of having been drugged to an extent that they can't actually resist any abuse that would happen, that they need to be taken home safely,” Women’s Refuge’s Natalie Thorburn said.

"If in doubt toss it out, you know, it's better to buy a new drink, than to drink something that you're not 100% sure what might've happened with it,” said Emily Hughes from the New Zealand Drug Foundation.

The virtual reality experience is in Wellington until the end of this weekend, with hopes it’ll be available online soon.

"If you want to keep young teenagers safe, please join our mission and let's take action together and let's break the 'she will be alright' attitude," Fazakas said.