Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

Thousands of sets of pyjamas have distributed among cyclone-hit East Coast communities, as part of a national campaign to prevent respiratory illness.

The national 'jammies for June' campaign's designed to help prevent winter respiratory illness and is even more important for flood-stricken East Coasters who are still displaced.

Jammies for June Gizzy organiser Cassandra Blumfield said there was a heightened need for winter warmers this year.

“There are families that have lost everything and they’re just starting from the ground up so being able to provide something warm a pair of pyjamas is so great for the children because they can go to bed with something new,” she said.

“The community is just rallying around, we’re trying to find ways to support in general with household items and get families back on their feet, the support has been amazing.”

Thousands of pyjama sets have been donated including warmer items like socks, scarfs and beanies.

Te Karaka School principal Renae Savage said there is concern for families affected by the cyclone and are now facing a tough winter.

“Concepts like Jammies for June make a difference particularly as the weather’s declining, many are now having to face a cold wet winter in relocatable homes,” she said.

“There’s still a lot of anxiety around rain and what it could possibly bring again.”

One hundred and ten Te Karaka residents were displaced during Cyclone Gabrielle and there's still work to do to get whānau back.

“We require builders, plumbers, electricians those sorts of expertise so if there are any businesses out there available to come into town that can help, please get in touch we certainly need those services at the moment,” Savage said.

It's hoped the jammies campaign will help ease the load on the health sector too.

Three Rivers Medical GP Fergus Aitcheson said respiratory illness is the main presenting feature during winter.

“During a winter Monday morning, we can field up to 1800 phone calls in the first few hours that we’re open,” he said.

“Pyjamas are one of a suite of things that people can do, most importantly is that people access the winter energy payment, try and keep their home at or above 19 degrees in the living area and certainly kids having a set of new pyjamas at the start of winter is a great move,” Aitcheson said.