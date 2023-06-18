Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

Kensington Palace has released a new photo of Prince William and his three children to mark Father's Day in the UK.

The Prince of Wales sits in the centre, with youngest son Prince Louis draped over his shoulders and sporting a cheeky grin.

His eldest son George sits to his left, with William wrapping a paternal arm around the nine-year-old.

Daughter Charlotte sits to his right and is pictured looking lovingly up at her father and brother Louis.

The photo comes after the royal family celebrated King Charles' first Trooping the Colour overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trooping the Colour is essentially a grand birthday parade to honour the reigning monarch. The annual ceremony is a tradition that dates back more than 260 years.

Huge crowds turn out each June to watch the display, which begins with a procession involving horses, musicians and hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial uniform from Buckingham Palace.

The monarch then inspects their troops, including both foot guards and horse guards. Gun salutes and a crowd-pleasing military flyby over the palace typically round out the celebrations.

Charles' actual birthday is November 14, 1948. But UK monarchs have traditionally celebrated two birthdays — their real one and an official one — to ensure that public celebrations can take place in warm summer weather.

Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, always held the Trooping the Colour birthday parade in June, while she celebrated her actual April birthday privately with family.