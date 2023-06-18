World
1News

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

6:04pm
Prince William and his three children pictured for Father's Day.

Prince William and his three children pictured for Father's Day. (Source: Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace)

Kensington Palace has released a new photo of Prince William and his three children to mark Father's Day in the UK.

The Prince of Wales sits in the centre, with youngest son Prince Louis draped over his shoulders and sporting a cheeky grin.

His eldest son George sits to his left, with William wrapping a paternal arm around the nine-year-old.

Daughter Charlotte sits to his right and is pictured looking lovingly up at her father and brother Louis.

The photo comes after the royal family celebrated King Charles' first Trooping the Colour overnight.

Trooping the Colour is essentially a grand birthday parade to honour the reigning monarch. The annual ceremony is a tradition that dates back more than 260 years.

Huge crowds turn out each June to watch the display, which begins with a procession involving horses, musicians and hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial uniform from Buckingham Palace.

The monarch then inspects their troops, including both foot guards and horse guards. Gun salutes and a crowd-pleasing military flyby over the palace typically round out the celebrations.

Charles' actual birthday is November 14, 1948. But UK monarchs have traditionally celebrated two birthdays — their real one and an official one — to ensure that public celebrations can take place in warm summer weather.

Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, always held the Trooping the Colour birthday parade in June, while she celebrated her actual April birthday privately with family.

WorldRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Catherine pays tribute to Diana at historic Trooping the Colour

Catherine pays tribute to Diana at historic Trooping the Colour

It was a special day as the event commemorated King Charles' official, but not real birthday.

4:18pm

2:14

King Charles' first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch

King Charles' first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch

Charles, 74, the colonel in chief, received the royal salute and watched as the most prestigious regiments in the UK army paraded to mark his official birthday.

12:54pm

2:14

Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

11:12am

Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

Fri, Jun 16

Troops faint in UK heat as Prince William reviews military parade

Troops faint in UK heat as Prince William reviews military parade

Sun, Jun 11

0:29

'Bonkers' - UK network recreates Harry testimony with actor

'Bonkers' - UK network recreates Harry testimony with actor

Thu, Jun 8

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Carl Hayman: Playing rugby like being in a car crash every week

Carl Hayman: Playing rugby like being in a car crash every week

49 mins ago

Young explorers excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Antarctic adventure

Young explorers excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Antarctic adventure

6:30pm

Teens left shaken after surviving lightning strike in Te Puke

Teens left shaken after surviving lightning strike in Te Puke

6:04pm

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

5:31pm

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6