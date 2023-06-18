Police appeal after man critically injured in Whanganui assault

Police are seeking help from the public after a man was assaulted and found critically injured in central Whanganui this morning.

In a statement, Whanganui police said the man was found injured at the corner of St Hill St and Ridgway St about 2.15am.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said they are working to determine the circumstances of the incident and are asking for information from the public.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police via 105 or using the online case update tool.