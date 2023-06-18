Heavy rain hits Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, more expected

Parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are under heavy rain watches as a low-pressure system brings unsettled weather to northern and central New Zealand.

MetService issued the watches on Sunday afternoon and said it had already been a "very wet day so far" for parts of the North Island in Te Puke near Tauranga.

"A low pressure system over the upper North Island drifts westwards during today and Monday and slowly weakens. This weather system brings a moist east to northeast flow to northern and central New Zealand," the forecaster said.

"Heavy rain watches remain in force for western Bay of Plenty, Gisborne/Tairawhiti, Hawke's Bay, eastern Marlborough and now includes Wairarapa and the Tararua District.

⛈ Heavy rain and lightning in Te Puke



💦 This line of heavy rain hasn't been moving side-to-side much today, making it a very wet day so far in the Kiwifruit Capital



🌧 It is now starting to sway eastwards towards Whakatāne



📡 Monitor the rain radar at https://t.co/BmvSvfWjZj pic.twitter.com/UEQweWizA2 — MetService (@MetService) June 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is still uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain, and people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or new areas are added."

In Gisborne and the Wairoa District northeast of Nuhaka, the heavy rain watch is in force between 3pm today and 6pm tomorrow.

Periods of heavy rain are forecasted in areas with heavy rain watches: "Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges. Thunderstorms are possible."

Meanwhile, a 30-hour heavy rain watch is in force for Hawke's Bay south of Te Pohue and Wairarapa, including the Tararua District. The watch applies until 9pm on Monday.

🟡 Heavy Rain Watches updated



🌧 Very similar areas as previously but extended longer into tomorrow



❕ No Orange Warnings issued since the heavy rain will not be persistent through the period, but some spots may approach warning thresholds



ℹ Details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/QmmHA3eTWM — MetService (@MetService) June 17, 2023

Heavy rain watches are also in force for Bay of Plenty from Edgecumbe westwards until Monday 6am, and also for Marlborough east of Awatere Valley until 9am tomorrow.

Gisborne District Council said on social media that its pump stations were under pressure due to the heavy rain with some sewage discharge into the Turanganui River.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With some parts of the city receiving near 100mm of rain in the last 24 hours, our wastewater system has been flooded with large amounts of rainwater draining from residential properties into the sewer network, causing some pump stations to be put under pressure," the council said.

"To relieve this pressure and prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads, we opened the emergency sewer valve at the Gladstone Road Bridge into the Turanganui River last night.

"The discharge is highly diluted with rainwater, but there’s still a risk to health. Temporary warning signs are installed along the river and beach affected.

"We advise no fishing, gathering shellfish or water activities in rivers and beaches until at least 5 days after the valve is closed and warning signs are removed."