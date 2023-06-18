New Zealand
Arrests after group robbed at gunpoint in Auckland CBD

48 mins ago

Three men have been arrested after a group of people were robbed at gunpoint in Auckland CBD in the early hours this morning.

Police were called to Hobson St at 4.20am where a group of five people had been approached by three others and had personal items taken about being threatened with what they described as pistols.

The group was unharmed, but police said they were shaken by the robbery.

The alleged offenders fled in a car, but were stopped by police and two men were arrested. The third person carried on and abandoned the car shortly after and was soon arrested by police.

All the victims' property has been recovered while police also found two airsoft pistols.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 22, will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow on a number of charges including aggravated robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop and firearms-related offences.

