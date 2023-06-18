Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Amanda Bynes detained by police for mental health evaluation

10:00pm
Amanda Bynes.

Amanda Bynes. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Amanda Bynes has been detained by police to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The troubled actress - who was released from a psychiatric hospital in April - was reportedly intercepted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers after they responded to a call about a woman in distress, TMZ reports.

The 37-year-old star was taken to a police station where a medical unit was waiting to assess her and determine if she needed further treatment.

Onlookers told the outlet Amanda was calm during her interaction with the cops and "looked defeated" as they put her into the back of one of the three cars that visited her.

It is unclear if cops had been called to her home, or elsewhere and it is currently unknown if she has been hospitalised under a 5150 hold.

In February, the She's The Man star - who was released from a conservatorship in March 2022 after almost nine years - was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but left the facility weeks later.

It was claimed ahead of her release that she would "enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme" upon being discharged but because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, is free to make her own medical decisions.

Just days after the incident occurred, an eyewitness recalled that they had seen Amanda - who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years - during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed "out of it".

The eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight: "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it.

"She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink182 concert

The 44-year-old reality TV star made the announcement at her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant".

Sat, Jun 17

Daniel Faitaua gives verdict on chicken chips, mince and chocolate pie

Daniel Faitaua gives verdict on chicken chips, mince and chocolate pie

The idea came from the mastermind behind the mince and blue V pie.

Fri, Jun 16

6:37

ITV defends work culture amid Schofield scandal, bullying claims

ITV defends work culture amid Schofield scandal, bullying claims

Thu, Jun 15

Everwood actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident

Everwood actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident

Wed, Jun 14

Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

Thu, Jun 8

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

Thu, Jun 8

Latest

Popular

10:00pm

Amanda Bynes detained by police for mental health evaluation

Amanda Bynes detained by police for mental health evaluation

9:30pm

Tourism boss asks for more taxpayer money to fund plans

2:30

Tourism boss asks for more taxpayer money to fund plans

9:00pm

Sudan begins ceasefire after two months of fighting

Sudan begins ceasefire after two months of fighting

8:31pm

Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

2:19

Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

8:06pm

Five new caps for All Blacks, including a genuine bolter in McLeod

Five new caps for All Blacks, including a genuine bolter in McLeod

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6