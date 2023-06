A fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Auckland's Papakura overnight.

An estimated 60 cars caught on fire in the blaze, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said this morning.

The fire was about 30m by 40m in size, the spokesperson said.

The fire is now out, with everyone accounted for and no injuries reported.

Sixteen fire trucks attended the scene overnight and two remained there this morning in case of hotspots.

A fire investigator attended the scene this morning.