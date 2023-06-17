New Zealand
Two youths tracked by dogs, arrested after aggravated burglary

2:28pm
Police were alerted to the burglary on Darlington Rd in Wellington's Miramar about 9.35pm last night.

Police were alerted to the burglary on Darlington Rd in Wellington's Miramar about 9.35pm last night. (Source: 1News)

Two youths have been arrested after an aggravated burglary in Wellington's Miramar last night.

Police were alerted to the burglary on Darlington Rd about 9.35pm.

"Police received a report that two people had entered a store... and had attempted to take items," Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

"While nothing was taken, the store attendant suffered minor injuries, and was understandably distressed by the incident."

A dog unit was used to track the alleged offenders to a nearby location, where they were arrested.

One is charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, and will appear before the Youth Court, while the second has been referred to Youth Services, Pritchard said.

"Police understand incidents like this are concerning for the community, and hope a quick arrest provides some reassurance.

"As the matter is now before the courts, police will not comment further," he added.

