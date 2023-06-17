Entertainment
1News

Tone6 put their home in spotlight for new single Close Your Eyes

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
9:05am

Online sensations Tone6 have just released their brand new single Close Your Eyes.

The six-piece vocal group was formed by Nainz Tupa'i, one half of the R&B duo Adeaze.

Tone6 have been performing together for five years now.

Close Your Eyes is their second single.

"It's a gospel R&B song... and the journey has been a long time coming. After getting funding, it was a scramble!" said Selevasio Tu'ima.

Viliami Tupa'i said they put their own communities in the spotlight for the music video.

"We wanted the music video to be a journey. It tells a story."

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Beyonce gigs behind Sweden's surprise inflation figure

Beyonce gigs behind Sweden's surprise inflation figure

Danske Bank analyst Michael Grahn told the BBC that it is "very rare" for one star to have such an influence on economic statistics.

Thu, Jun 15

AI helps The Beatles release their 'final' record

AI helps The Beatles release their 'final' record

Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record".

Wed, Jun 14

2:23

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

Wed, Jun 14

Singer Charlie Puth set to tour NZ for first time

Singer Charlie Puth set to tour NZ for first time

Wed, Jun 14

Lil Wayne’s memory loss so bad he can’t remember songs

Lil Wayne’s memory loss so bad he can’t remember songs

Mon, Jun 12

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

Mon, Jun 12

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Cardrona ski field celebrates opening after limiting pass numbers

Cardrona ski field celebrates opening after limiting pass numbers

33 mins ago

Disastrous end to first half leaves All Whites with heavy loss

Disastrous end to first half leaves All Whites with heavy loss

34 mins ago

Wayne Brown says Auckland parking fines are far too low

Wayne Brown says Auckland parking fines are far too low

10:57am

Father admits to executing 3 young sons at Ohio home - prosecutors

Father admits to executing 3 young sons at Ohio home - prosecutors

10:32am

Blinken heads to Beijing, stresses need to avoid conflict

Blinken heads to Beijing, stresses need to avoid conflict

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6