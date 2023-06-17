Tone6 put their home in spotlight for new single Close Your Eyes

Online sensations Tone6 have just released their brand new single Close Your Eyes.
The six-piece vocal group was formed by Nainz Tupa'i, one half of the R&B duo Adeaze.
Tone6 have been performing together for five years now.
Close Your Eyes is their second single.
"It's a gospel R&B song... and the journey has been a long time coming. After getting funding, it was a scramble!" said Selevasio Tu'ima.
Viliami Tupa'i said they put their own communities in the spotlight for the music video.
"We wanted the music video to be a journey. It tells a story."
