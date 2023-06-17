Sport
1News

NZ on track for final in first regatta of new Sail GP season

12:50pm
It was another day of tight racing in Chicago.

It was another day of tight racing in Chicago. (Source: Photosport)

The new Sail GP season started much like the last one finished with trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand out in front and fighting for the top spot.

Just three weeks since the finale of last season, the Aussies carved out a one-point lead over Peter Burling's team on day one of racing in Chicago, thanks largely to winning the first two races.

A horror start in the final race of the day led to a fifth place but it was enough to keep New Zealand at bay.

The Kiwis were just as consistent as Australia, leaving them well-placed to reach the final.

Burling and company opened with a fourth place finish in the first race before collecting two seconds, allowing them to sit second and point ahead of a surprisingly in-form Canada.

The same couldn't be said for Jimmy Spithill and USA though, who sit second to last in the standings after three poor races.

Chicago GP day one results: Australia 26, New Zealand 25, Canada 24, Denmark 21, Great Britain 16, France 14, Spain 14, Germany 10, USA 8, Switzerland 7.

SportSailing

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

New Zealand sailing's golden boys are on the verge of more global success with Peter Burling and Blair Tuke looking to add a SailGP title to their resume this weekend.

Fri, May 5

2:25

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

The America's Cup holders have shared vision of the incident involving their jib sail.

Thu, Apr 20

High excitement as fans line shore for Sail GP's NZ debut

High excitement as fans line shore for Sail GP's NZ debut

Sat, Mar 18

2:39

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

Wed, Jan 18

2:06

Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

November 16, 2022

1:54

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

April 13, 2022

2:03

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to partner on concert stage

0:23

Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to partner on concert stage

10 mins ago

Gastro, security, and lights out - Silver Ferns prepare for all

Gastro, security, and lights out - Silver Ferns prepare for all

39 mins ago

Putin confirms nuclear weapons have been deployed to Belarus

Putin confirms nuclear weapons have been deployed to Belarus

2:28pm

Two youths tracked by dogs, arrested after aggravated burglary

Two youths tracked by dogs, arrested after aggravated burglary

2:23pm

Homophobic chants force US-Mexico football match to end early

Homophobic chants force US-Mexico football match to end early

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6