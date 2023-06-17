NZ on track for final in first regatta of new Sail GP season

The new Sail GP season started much like the last one finished with trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand out in front and fighting for the top spot.
Just three weeks since the finale of last season, the Aussies carved out a one-point lead over Peter Burling's team on day one of racing in Chicago, thanks largely to winning the first two races.
A horror start in the final race of the day led to a fifth place but it was enough to keep New Zealand at bay.
The Kiwis were just as consistent as Australia, leaving them well-placed to reach the final.
Burling and company opened with a fourth place finish in the first race before collecting two seconds, allowing them to sit second and point ahead of a surprisingly in-form Canada.
The same couldn't be said for Jimmy Spithill and USA though, who sit second to last in the standings after three poor races.
Chicago GP day one results: Australia 26, New Zealand 25, Canada 24, Denmark 21, Great Britain 16, France 14, Spain 14, Germany 10, USA 8, Switzerland 7.
