Carlos Santana has forgiven the man who sexually abused him

Carlos Santana has "understanding and compassion" for the man that abused him as a child.

The 75-year-old guitarist previously revealed he was sexually abused "almost every day" between the ages of 10 and 12 by an American tourist who would cross the border into Mexico, and he's now explained how he has found "acceptance and forgiveness" in his life for those who have set out to do him wrong.

He told People magazine: "My son and I were talking about this yesterday, how acceptance and forgiveness are really spiritual.

"I learned to look at everyone who ever went out of their way to hurt me, demean me or make me feel like less, like they're five or six years old, and I'm able to look at them with understanding and compassion.

"For example, this person who abused me sexually, instead of sending him to hell forever, I visualized him like a child, and behind him there was a lot of light.

"So I can send him to the light or send him to hell knowing that if I send him to hell, I'm going to go with him. But if I send him to the light, then I'm going to go with him also."

And the Smooth hitmaker has found his own pain has lessened by forgiving his abuser.

He added: “There's this saying, 'Hurt people hurt people.' It's my pain. It did happen to me. But if you open your hands, and you let it go, then you don't feel that anymore."

While Carlos used to feel uncomfortable with fame, he's learnt to enjoy his success by looking at it from his childhood perspective.

He said: "Now everything's a fun time because there’s still a seven-year-old Carlos in me that looks at life like, 'What are we going to get into today?'

"I'm just starting, and everything has prepared me for this."

The legendary musician wants to offer "hope and courage to people" and sticks to a lesson he learned when he was young.

He explained: "Offer a heartfelt hug to the listener and validate their existence."