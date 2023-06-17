World
Bang Showbiz

Carlos Santana has forgiven the man who sexually abused him

43 mins ago
Carlos Santana.

Carlos Santana. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Santana has "understanding and compassion" for the man that abused him as a child.

The 75-year-old guitarist previously revealed he was sexually abused "almost every day" between the ages of 10 and 12 by an American tourist who would cross the border into Mexico, and he's now explained how he has found "acceptance and forgiveness" in his life for those who have set out to do him wrong.

He told People magazine: "My son and I were talking about this yesterday, how acceptance and forgiveness are really spiritual.

"I learned to look at everyone who ever went out of their way to hurt me, demean me or make me feel like less, like they're five or six years old, and I'm able to look at them with understanding and compassion.

"For example, this person who abused me sexually, instead of sending him to hell forever, I visualized him like a child, and behind him there was a lot of light.

"So I can send him to the light or send him to hell knowing that if I send him to hell, I'm going to go with him. But if I send him to the light, then I'm going to go with him also."

And the Smooth hitmaker has found his own pain has lessened by forgiving his abuser.

He added: “There's this saying, 'Hurt people hurt people.' It's my pain. It did happen to me. But if you open your hands, and you let it go, then you don't feel that anymore."

While Carlos used to feel uncomfortable with fame, he's learnt to enjoy his success by looking at it from his childhood perspective.

He said: "Now everything's a fun time because there’s still a seven-year-old Carlos in me that looks at life like, 'What are we going to get into today?'

"I'm just starting, and everything has prepared me for this."

The legendary musician wants to offer "hope and courage to people" and sticks to a lesson he learned when he was young.

He explained: "Offer a heartfelt hug to the listener and validate their existence."

WorldMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pop star Mel B opens up about her experiences with racism

Pop star Mel B opens up about her experiences with racism

The 48-year-old pop star has revealed that she developed "a proper idea of justice" after she experienced racism during her younger years.

Mon, Jun 12

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

Gilberto became an overnight, unexpected superstar in 1964, thanks to knowing just enough English to be recruited by the makers of Getz/Gilberto.

Wed, Jun 7

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, roughly 200 workers

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, roughly 200 workers

Tue, Jun 6

Oasis could reunite for 2025 gig in the UK - source

Oasis could reunite for 2025 gig in the UK - source

Sun, Jun 4

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

Sat, May 27

From the Nutbush to the NRL: How Tina Turner took over Australia

From the Nutbush to the NRL: How Tina Turner took over Australia

Thu, May 25

2:04

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

43 mins ago

Carlos Santana has forgiven the man who sexually abused him

Carlos Santana has forgiven the man who sexually abused him

8:00pm

Teen says she was sexually assaulted at Greg Norman's home

Teen says she was sexually assaulted at Greg Norman's home

7:45pm

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink182 concert

7:30pm

Growing calls for free school lunch programme to be extended

2:26

Growing calls for free school lunch programme to be extended

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6