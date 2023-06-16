Ryan Fox off to strong start at US Open as leaders make history

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has once again started a golf major well with an impressive opening round at this year's US Open, although it was overshadowed slightly by the historic efforts of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Fox carded a two-under 68 to put him in an early share of seventh as the major kicked off at Los Angeles Country Club this morning, six shots behind early pace-setters Fowler and Schauffele.

The Americans both had rounds of 62 to sit at eight-under after the first round, tying the record for lowest-ever major rounds set by the 62 Branden Grace carded in the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

There could be others who join or even surpass Fowler and Schauffele at the top of the leaderboard with half the field still on the course or yet to start, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith.

But in amongst the early starters, Fox quietly went about his work for a solid opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kiwi opened with even-pars on his first seven holes before claiming back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth, giving him two-under as he headed to the back nine.

Fox followed that up with another birdie on the 12th although it was immediately undone with a bogey on the 13th - his only blemish in an otherwise solid opening.

The 68 was good enough to leave Fox sat alongside American trio Jacob Solomon, Dylan Wu and Max Homa.