New Zealand
1News

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
11 mins ago

'Enua will be taking over Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre to close the Pacific Dance Festival.

The name means 'land' in Cook Islands Māori, and the show questions how we interact with those from different socio-economic areas.

The concept for the show was developed by Vivian Hosking-Aue during his university years. Now, almost a decade on, he's bringing the compelling work back to life.

"A weird question came about, it was kind of like an epiphany. What if Ponsonby was South Auckland today? How would us Aucklanders walk, how would we talk, how would we act?

"I believe the question is so important and so significant that it needs to be heard again through our beautiful Pacific art."

Family has played a big part in the production of 'Enua too. Hosking-Aue's niece Tatyana Nomotu is one of the performers.

"Just being here, realising it's show week, I'm like, 'Whoa!' I can't believe we made it this far. Can't believe all we've done from the start," she said.

Twenty-four models, 12 dancers and vocals from opera singer Ridge Ponini will be featured in the production.

New ZealandArts and CulturePacific IslandsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

The boys were digging tunnels during a family picnic at Great Barrier Island's Medlands Beach on Sunday when the sand caved in.

6:23am

Cat burglar caught red-pawed terrorising Auckland neighbourhood

Cat burglar caught red-pawed terrorising Auckland neighbourhood

Lenny the feline has a penchant for stealing.

7:50pm

3:46

Manukau shooting: Man arrested after person shot and injured

Manukau shooting: Man arrested after person shot and injured

1:56pm

3 arrested after 500,000 smuggled cigarettes seized by Customs

3 arrested after 500,000 smuggled cigarettes seized by Customs

1:43pm

Scooter rider in a critical condition after Auckland crash

Scooter rider in a critical condition after Auckland crash

9:29am

NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

8:09am

1:51

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

1:45

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

12 mins ago

New gang crackdown laws used for first time in Ōpōtiki - MP

New gang crackdown laws used for first time in Ōpōtiki - MP

6:48am

Man arrested for pushing 2 tourists into ravine at German castle

Man arrested for pushing 2 tourists into ravine at German castle

6:23am

Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

5:30am

Early morning kitchen fire sets Dunedin building alight

Early morning kitchen fire sets Dunedin building alight

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6