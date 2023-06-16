Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

'Enua will be taking over Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre to close the Pacific Dance Festival.

The name means 'land' in Cook Islands Māori, and the show questions how we interact with those from different socio-economic areas.

The concept for the show was developed by Vivian Hosking-Aue during his university years. Now, almost a decade on, he's bringing the compelling work back to life.

"A weird question came about, it was kind of like an epiphany. What if Ponsonby was South Auckland today? How would us Aucklanders walk, how would we talk, how would we act?

"I believe the question is so important and so significant that it needs to be heard again through our beautiful Pacific art."

Family has played a big part in the production of 'Enua too. Hosking-Aue's niece Tatyana Nomotu is one of the performers.

"Just being here, realising it's show week, I'm like, 'Whoa!' I can't believe we made it this far. Can't believe all we've done from the start," she said.

Twenty-four models, 12 dancers and vocals from opera singer Ridge Ponini will be featured in the production.