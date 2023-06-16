Motorbike rider who crashed fleeing police dies in hospital

A motorbike rider who crashed into a car while fleeing police in Auckland on Thursday afternoon has died in hospital.

The incident unfolded on Campbell Rd in One Tree Hill when police signalled the rider to stop. It's believed the bike was stolen.

The rider failed to stop, but police chose not to pursue them.

Shortly after, it was reported the bike had crashed into a parked car on nearby Rawhiti Rd. A member of the public had called it in.

With serious injuries, the rider was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

They died of their injuries yesterday afternoon.

"We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

"Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified of the incident.