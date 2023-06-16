Man charged after vehicles stolen from Palmerston North car dealership

A man has been arrested after three vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Palmerston North early this morning.

The vehicles were stolen from Manawatū Toyota, on Walding St, between 1am and 6am.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the burglaries.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the three vehicles.

The vehicles involved include a 2023 model blue Toyota C-HR, registration PTZ235; a 2023 model blue Toyota Yaris, with the registration number PRE731; and a 2019 model blue Ford Ranger Utility, registration MEC81.

A 2019 model blue Ford Ranger Utility, registration MEC81. (Source: New Zealand Police)

"It is possible the registration plates have been altered to disguise the appearance of the vehicles," police said.