Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

11:30am
Catherine, left, laughs about the minor gaff with an embarrassed mum.

Catherine, left, laughs about the minor gaff with an embarrassed mum. (Source: Getty)

A 10-month old infant nearly upstaged the Princess of Wales after belching as the royal spoke to a room of mums and babies.

Catherine was meeting mothers and health visitors at Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, when young Raphael Pickering cut her off with a small eructation.

Though possibly a breach in royal protocol, the room broke into laughter after Catherine acknowledged the situation, jokingly telling him "well done you".

"It's always really reassuring" she told mother Brogan Goodwin as she recalled burping her own children.

Goodwin told The Telegraph about her embarrassment in the moment, but also her relief that Raphael only let out a burp.

“I thought he was going to be sick, I thought ‘please don’t vomit on the Princess’," she said.

“I’m going to wait till his 18th birthday to tell him.”

