Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

A 10-month old infant nearly upstaged the Princess of Wales after belching as the royal spoke to a room of mums and babies.

Catherine was meeting mothers and health visitors at Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, when young Raphael Pickering cut her off with a small eructation.

Though possibly a breach in royal protocol, the room broke into laughter after Catherine acknowledged the situation, jokingly telling him "well done you".

It’s not every day that the Princess of Wales is interrupted by a massive burp 👶

She’s in Nuneaton chatting to parents and health visitors about her new NHS trial that monitors the emotional well-being of newborns pic.twitter.com/M1FONyHbCf — Victoria Ward (@victoria_ward) June 15, 2023

"It's always really reassuring" she told mother Brogan Goodwin as she recalled burping her own children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodwin told The Telegraph about her embarrassment in the moment, but also her relief that Raphael only let out a burp.

“I thought he was going to be sick, I thought ‘please don’t vomit on the Princess’," she said.

“I’m going to wait till his 18th birthday to tell him.”