Meghan Markle discusses 'angry black woman' stereotype on podcast

Source: Bang Showbiz

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks she's "particular" - but not "difficult" or "demanding".

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex (Source: Associated Press)

The 41-year-old Duchess has discussed the stereotype of the "angry black woman" with Issa Rae on the latest episode of her podcast series, with Meghan insisting there's nothing wrong with setting clear boundaries.

Speaking on her Archetypes podcast, Meghan told Issa: "I'm particular.

"I think a high tide raises all ships - we're all going to succeed, so let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody. But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room - I don't know if you ever do that, the thing that I find the most embarrassing - when you're saying a sentence and the intonation goes up like it's a question. And you're like, 'Oh my God, stop!'

"Stop whispering and tiptoeing around and say what it is you need. You're allowed to set a boundary, you're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear."

Read More

Meghan - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 16 months, with Prince Harry - subsequently asked Issa whether she feels she's "allowed to be angry in certain moments".

Issa, 37 - who wrote and starred in the HBO series 'Insecure' - replied: "Absolutely not. Because I can't lose my cool, I can't do that, especially as a black woman, but also just even as a public figure now. Because people are looking for ways to justify their perception of you.

"That doesn't mean I don't get angry. That might mean that I will vent my frustrations to someone that I trust, get it out of my system and then go in fix mode."

WorldSocial IssuesMediaRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

Former Blues speedster to join Crusaders

2

Person dies after 'water incident' at West Auckland beach

3

Junior doctor denied Med Council registration calls for change

4

Many Covid-19 cases on one of first cruise ships to return to NZ

5

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Latest Stories

NZR didn't 'take into account' All Blacks, Black Ferns clash

Mayor hits pause on plan to sell loved East Auckland reserve

Julian Savea and wife Fatima cap special week with son's birth

Sea Eagles star breaks silence over Manly's Pride jersey saga

Meghan Markle discusses 'angry black woman' stereotype on podcast

Related Stories

UK radio presenter dies while presenting live on air

Russian TV host says Ukrainian children should be drowned, burnt

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

King Charles III sends first set of 100th birthday cards