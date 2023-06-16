Concern for missing Auckland teen, believed heading to library

Police are appealing for the public's help finding 19-year-old Edward Fifita after he was last seen yesterday morning.

Fifita was last seen at his Onehunga home yesterday about 8.30am and was believed to be travelling to the Onehunga Library.

"Police and Edward's family are concerned for his welfare," a spokesperson said, with inquiries to locate him so far unsuccessful.

"He is about 160cm tall and a large build and is usually wearing bright coloured clothing. Edward is known to frequent public transport and police believe he is in the Auckland area."

Police urge anyone with information on Fifita's whereabouts to call 105.