White Ferns welcome back Gaze, Mair for Sri Lanka tour

The White Ferns have welcomed back two familiar faces for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka with Central Hinds bowler Rosemary Mair and Auckland Hearts wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze earning call-ups.

After playing for the White Ferns at last year’s Commonwealth Games, Mair missed out on last year’s tour of West Indies as well as Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand. She also missed the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Gaze, who is selected as wicketkeeping cover to Bernadine Bezuidenhout, featured in the West Indies series but missed selection for the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer said it was good to have the pair back in the fold.

“We’re excited to have Rosemary and Izzy back,” said Sawyer.

“Both players have worked hard on their respective games since their last international tours and we’re looking forward to seeing how they handle the challenges that this tour will bring.

“They both bring their own unique strengths to the group and we hope that they’ll contribute to what will hopefully be a successful tour.”

The tour will be the first time the White Ferns have visited Sri Lanka for a bilateral series, with Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates the only members of today’s named squad who have previously played in Sri Lanka – the 2012 T20 World Cup campaign under the leadership of current Black Caps head coach Gary Stead.

Sophie Devine looks on during training. (Source: Photosport)

Outside the experienced duo and two returnees, the remainder of the squad has a familiar feel to it, with Melie Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Maddy Green all featuring as well as young spinners Eden Carson and Fran Jonas named for the dry sub-continent conditions.

“This is the first time almost all of the squad will have experienced playing in Sri Lanka so it’s a good opportunity for our players to develop their game in testing sub-continent conditions,” Sawyer said.

“Sri Lanka will pose challenges with the unfamiliar conditions out in the middle, but also with the heat and humidity, so we will need to be able to adapt quickly both on and off the field.

“The group has been really fortunate to have experienced some unique conditions with the recent trips to Antigua and South Africa.

“We adapted to similar heat and conditions in the West Indies, so that experience should bode well in Sri Lanka.

“We also have a handful of players who have played in similar sub-continent conditions in India so that experience will be valuable for us to adapt.”

Auckland Hearts batter Lauren Down is unavailable for the tour due to family reasons, as is Otago Sparks allrounder Hayley Jensen who is recovering from knee surgery undertaken in April.

Canterbury Magicians batter Kate Anderson who has been involved in winter training plans is also unavailable with a finger injury.

White Ferns Sri Lanka tour squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Fixtures

Tue 27 June - 1st ODI, Galle International Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

Fri 30 June - 2nd ODI, Galle International Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

Mon 3 July - 3rd ODI, Galle International Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

Thu 6 July - Warm-up T20 v Sri Lanka President’s XI, Mercantile Cricket Association, 4:30pm NZT

Sat 8 July - 1st T20I, P Saravanamuttu Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

Mon 10 July - 2nd T20I, P Saravanamuttu Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

Wed 12 July - 3rd T20I, P Saravanamuttu Stadium, 4:30pm NZT