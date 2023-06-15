US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

There's been plenty of talk about golf off the course lately after the PGA’s controversial merger with Rival LIV Golf, but there's now a good deal of chatter about what golfers at this year's US Open will face.

From one of the shortest par-threes in major history to two of the longest, the distance debate has divided golf for years.

But it's the distance - or lack thereof – at the debuting Los Angeles Country Club that may divide the leaderboard at this year's US Open with the 15th hole capable of being as short as 80 yards - or barely 70 metres.

It will be a pitch shot for most players but Jon Rahm sees it as more.

“That's something beautiful,” he said.

“That's a hole that gives you a lot to think about. I wish we saw more of them like that.”

Collin Morikawa added even before the first, it’s been giving him plenty to ponder.

“I had to practice teeing up a 60-degree lob wedge like an inch off the ground which you never do and just trying to hit it perfect!”

At the other end of the spectrum are holes seven and 11; both par threes can measure 265 metres which will pose questions for even the game's biggest hitters.

“There'll definitely be some drivers pulled, if there's a bit of a head wind or something,” Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox said.

“Two hundred and ninety yards is a pretty solid cover with a driver.”

Before one of those par threes is a short par-four – the sixth hole – which is slightly downhill and one aggressive players will go for.

“I think it's quite cool you can have quite the variance in holes,” Fox said.

“Short par-fours are good risk-reward holes and a 290-yar par three is just a beast!”