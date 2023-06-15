Manukau shooting: Man arrested after person shot and injured

A man has been arrested after a person was shot and injured near the centre of Manukau on Sunday night.

Police Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hayward said a 36-year-old has been charged over the incident in South Auckland.

The man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Hayward said emergency services responded to reports of a possible shooting on Jack Conway Ave just after 6.05pm and located the victim at 7.35pm on Sunday.

"A man had been shot and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Police have zero tolerance for offending involving firearms and will continue to hold these offenders to account.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter."