Rugby
1News

Former Black Fern has World Cup winning medals stolen

8:58am
Regina Sheck and one of the missing medals.

Regina Sheck and one of the missing medals. (Source: 1News)

A former Black Fern's rugby World Cup winning medals have been stolen from her home.

Regina Sheck, who featured on the 1998 and 2002 squads, returned from Samoa to find her home had been burgled — it's the second time it's happened.

"Not a good way to come home," she told Breakfast.

The medals are from the 1998 and 2002 campaigns — which are incredibly special.

"They're extremely special, the fact that the '98 one was the first time that New Zealand had won the World Cup."

She doesn't understand why anyone would want to take them, as they're not made of gold — holding mostly sentimental value.

"I don't know why they would've taken it," Sheck said.

"It's just a medal — I doubt it would be like the men's World Cup medals, where they actually have some gold in them."

She's worried they'll be discarded, as the thieves won't be able to get anything from them.

"That's the frustrating thing."

Sheck gave a message to the burglars, asking for her medals back.

"Just give them back, or take them to your nearest police station.

"You know where I live, so you can just put them in the letterbox."

RugbyBlack FernsCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Demant and Simon to lead fresh-faced Black Ferns' squad

Demant and Simon to lead fresh-faced Black Ferns' squad

The pair who helped New Zealand win last year's World Cup will be co-captains of a squad of 30 containing nine debutants.

Wed, Jun 7

King's Birthday Honours: Rugby guru Wayne Smith now a knight

King's Birthday Honours: Rugby guru Wayne Smith now a knight

One of the game’s great innovators – both on and off the field since the 1970s – he is dedicating the award to others.

Mon, Jun 5

3:06

Wayne Smith takes on new role with All Blacks, Black Ferns

Wayne Smith takes on new role with All Blacks, Black Ferns

Fri, May 26

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Wed, May 24

Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Wed, May 24

2:19

More Black Ferns stars headed for Premier Rugby Sevens in US

More Black Ferns stars headed for Premier Rugby Sevens in US

Tue, May 23

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

20 mins ago

At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant boat sinks off Greece

At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant boat sinks off Greece

30 mins ago

BREAKING

Police fatally shoot dog after it mauls person in Christchurch

Police fatally shoot dog after it mauls person in Christchurch

35 mins ago

Listen: Breakfast hosts get their own AI music in 'experiment'

1:37

Listen: Breakfast hosts get their own AI music in 'experiment'

40 mins ago

Revealed: Cheapest, most expensive places to fuel up in Auckland

Revealed: Cheapest, most expensive places to fuel up in Auckland

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6