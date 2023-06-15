Former Black Fern has World Cup winning medals stolen

A former Black Fern's rugby World Cup winning medals have been stolen from her home.

Regina Sheck, who featured on the 1998 and 2002 squads, returned from Samoa to find her home had been burgled — it's the second time it's happened.

"Not a good way to come home," she told Breakfast.

The medals are from the 1998 and 2002 campaigns — which are incredibly special.

"They're extremely special, the fact that the '98 one was the first time that New Zealand had won the World Cup."

ADVERTISEMENT

She doesn't understand why anyone would want to take them, as they're not made of gold — holding mostly sentimental value.

"I don't know why they would've taken it," Sheck said.

"It's just a medal — I doubt it would be like the men's World Cup medals, where they actually have some gold in them."

She's worried they'll be discarded, as the thieves won't be able to get anything from them.

"That's the frustrating thing."

Sheck gave a message to the burglars, asking for her medals back.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just give them back, or take them to your nearest police station.

"You know where I live, so you can just put them in the letterbox."