Beyonce gigs behind Sweden's surprise inflation figure

52 mins ago
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm (Source: Getty)

Beyonce's Swedish leg of her world tour created such a high demand for hotel and restaurant bookings that it appeared in the country's economic statistics last month.

In May, Sweden recorded inflation of 9.7%, which was more than anticipated. Rising hotel and restaurant rates caused the alarming rates.

Danske Bank analyst Michael Grahn said Beyonce may have contributed to the increase in hotel prices.

"I wouldn't ... blame Beyoncé for [the] high inflation print, but her performance and global demand to see her perform in Sweden apparently added a little to it," he told the BBC.

Beyonce drew fans worldwide to the Stockholm performances, notably from the US, where a strong dollar versus the Swedish Krona made tickets in the Nordic nation look like a bargain.

Visit Stockholm told the Washington Post last month that they referred to the increase in visitors to the city as the "Beyonce effect."

Sweden's inflation reached a high of 12.3% in December. According to official statistics, the rate dropped from 10.5% in April to 9.7% last month. The financial markets anticipated 9.4% in the latest update.

Grahn told the BBC that it is "very rare" for one star to have such an influence and said that significant football tournaments could have a comparable impact.

