Watch: 'Pretty cool' moment orcas surprise Far North locals

2:46pm

A pair of orcas were spotted swimming in Mangōnui Harbour, surprising patrons at a Far North pub.

Adi Rouse was at the Mangōnui Hotel, having a drink with his sister on Tuesday evening, when he spotted something in the water.

"I'd just taken a photo of the boats with the last of the afternoon sun on them and saw a fin," he said.

An orca swimming outside Mangōnui Hotel.

The pair of marine mammals "milled about" for around five minutes before going up the harbour and out of sight.

Bartender Jasmine Watson was "way excited" when she saw the orcas.

"It was the first time I've ever seen an orca, so it was a bit of a buzz for me."

Rouse said he believes the pair were a male and calf and that they were possibly chasing some stingrays.

Locals on the fishing wharf got an up-close look at the two orca, which Rouse estimated were "20m max" away.

"Pretty cool, good to see," he told 1News.

The harbour is no stranger to marine life, with the name Mangōnui meaning 'large shark'.

By James Ball

New ZealandNorthlandAnimals

