Watch: 'Magical' moment orca spotted swimming along Mt Maunganui beach

A small pod of orca have been spotted swimming along the shoreline of Mount Maunganui beach.

Grace Knowles, 24, an au-pair visiting New Zealand from South Carolina on a working holiday, was looking out to the water from her balcony on Marine Parade when she spotted something peculiar poking out from the water.

She told 1News: "I saw the fins and at first I thought it was a funny looking person, but then I realised it was an orca fin.

"I ran down to the beach so fast, I was a track and field star running down the steps, hurdling over fences. There were people in the water and they were so lucky because they were very close. It was beautiful."

The three orca swam through a cove known as Shark Alley, spouting water as they breathed before disappearing from sight back under the surface.

"I had tears in my eyes, it was the most amazing experience, you could see the white on their faces," Knowles said.

She thought she could see a young calf flanked by its mum.

"It was a cute moment for Mother's Day."

Grace Knowles ran down to the beach to get a closer look at the orca as they moved along the shoreline. (Source: Supplied)

Knowles, who often surfs along the beach, suspected they were chasing stingrays which are often spotted along the shoreline.

She said a small crowd gathered to catch a glimpse as they made their way through the water and eventually headed towards Leisure Island.

Although she was filming, Knowles said she made sure to keep her eyes off the screen to fully take in the moment.

Knowles said seeing an orca up-close was on a bucket list she brought to New Zealand - and it's something she will never forget.

"I instantly checked it off. It was the most magical experience, truly."