Six60 to headline State of Origin Game 3 pre-game show

5:12pm
SIX60 on stage.

SIX60 on stage. (Source: Getty)

Iconic Kiwi band Six60 will headline the State of Origin Game 3 pre-game show in Sydney next month.

The multi-platinum selling band will be performing in front of what is likely to be a packed Accor Stadium on July 12.

“It’s an honour to be playing the pre-game show for Game 3 of State of Origin 2023!" lead singer Matiu Walters said.

"We are huge fans of rugby league and State of Origin is the pinnacle of the sport. To be playing a part in the action is something we will never forget. We can’t wait!”

Aussie bands The Living End and Grinspoon were selected to headline the other two Origin matches.

Queensland won the first encounter, meaning NSW will need to win next week's game at Suncorp to even the series and ensure a blockbuster finish.

