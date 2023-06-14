Entertainment
Singer Charlie Puth set to tour NZ for first time

2:33pm
Singer Charlie Puth.

Singer Charlie Puth. (Source: Live Nation)

Grammy-nominated hitmaker Charlie Puth will be heading to Auckland for a one-off show as part of his world tour later this year.

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer will bring his The "Charlie" Live Experience tour to Spark Arena on November 4.

Fans can expect to hear Puth's singles from his critically-acclaimed 2022 album CHARLIE, plus all of his chart-topping favourites.

Tickets will go on sale at 2pm on Tuesday, June 20.

One NZ customers can access 48-hour presale tickets tomorrow at 2pm here.

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

Lil Wayne's memory loss so bad he can't remember songs

Lil Wayne’s memory loss so bad he can’t remember songs

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

Lady Gaga refusing to pay $800k dog theft reward

Lady Gaga refusing to pay $800k dog theft reward

Johnny Depp has 'moved on' from Amber Heard dramas

Johnny Depp has 'moved on' from Amber Heard dramas

Kiwi artists release new track 10 years in the making

Kiwi artists release new track 10 years in the making

