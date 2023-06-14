Singer Charlie Puth set to tour NZ for first time

Grammy-nominated hitmaker Charlie Puth will be heading to Auckland for a one-off show as part of his world tour later this year.

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer will bring his The "Charlie" Live Experience tour to Spark Arena on November 4.

Fans can expect to hear Puth's singles from his critically-acclaimed 2022 album CHARLIE, plus all of his chart-topping favourites.

Tickets will go on sale at 2pm on Tuesday, June 20.

One NZ customers can access 48-hour presale tickets tomorrow at 2pm here.