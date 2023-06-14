New Zealand
1News

Several suspicious fires in Auckland overnight spark investigation

9 mins ago
A fire-damaged home on Freyberg Ave in Papatoetoe.

A fire-damaged home on Freyberg Ave in Papatoetoe. (Source: 1News)

Investigations are underway after "a number" of suspicious fires in Auckland overnight.

Police said the first incident happened at an unoccupied property on Freyberg Ave in Papatoetoe about 10pm.

Shortly afterwards, a car was reported on fire near this property, on Clendon Ave.

Emergency services were later called back to the area at 3.25am, when a second vehicle nearby was ablaze.

No one was injured but a scene guard is in place and inquiries are ongoing.

At 4.40am, police then came across a bin on fire near Hunters Plaza.

A man was found nearby and taken into custody.

Police said the man was spoken to but at this stage no charges have been laid.

Fire damage to vehicles on Clendon Ave.

Fire damage to vehicles on Clendon Ave. (Source: 1News)

In another incident, police are also looking into a fire on Friedlanders Rd in Manurewa at 9.30pm.

No one was inside the property at the time. Emergency services are investigating.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact them immediately.

