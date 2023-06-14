Lotto Powerball's $20m draw rolls over

Tonight's $20 million Lotto Powerball draw has rolled over.

The winning numbers were 9, 3, 22, 37, 2, 18, Bonus 23 and Powerball 8.

The winning Strike numbers were 9, 3, 22 and 37.

Two lucky ticket holders won Powerball Division 2, taking home $28,319 each, while 50 people won $1029 each in Powerball Division 3.

Four people won Lotto Division 1, sharing $1 million equally between them, while 20 people won $16,666 each in Lotto Division 2.

Strike Division 1 rolled over.

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

In that draw, the winning man said after his wife forgot, he purchased a ticket online on Saturday afternoon, but didn't check it that night.

"I didn't pay any attention to the Lotto results that evening as I was too busy watching the rugby – Blues versus Crusaders."

He realised something was up the following morning when he received emails from Lotto.

"One said I'd won a major prize, which seemed odd. I thought maybe I'd won the Mother's Day promo prize," he said.

"I quickly logged onto MyLotto to check my ticket and couldn't believe it when I saw all my numbers line up! I was speechless – I never expected to win Powerball."

He didn't tell his wife immediately, waiting until lunchtime to share the news.

"At first, they couldn't believe it," the man said.

"They thought it was a joke. But after I showed them my ticket and replayed the draw on my phone, and they could see it happen, they realised it was real.

"My wife was very happy. She wondered how I managed to keep it so quiet, but I'm good at keeping a secret."

The couple plan to help their family, as well as give some of their winnings to charity.