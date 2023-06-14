Boxing
1News

Kiwi Mikhailovich getting closer to IBF world title shot

5:04pm
Andrei Mikhailovich goes on the attack against Adrian Taihia.

Andrei Mikhailovich goes on the attack against Adrian Taihia. (Source: Photosport)

Kiwi middleweight Andrei Mikhailovich is one win away from a world title shot after the IBF ordered him to fight in an elimination bout for the organisation's vacant belt.

The unbeaten Mikhailovich, who picked himself off the canvas to score a spectacular knockout win over Eddison Saltarin in his last fight in Auckland in April, is ranked fifth by the IBF, one spot below Denis Radovan, whom he will fight in July or August and probably in Germany.

Should Mikhailovich beat German Radovan, who is also undefeated, he will become the mandatory challenger to either No.1-ranked contender Esquiva Falco or No.3 Vincenzo Gualtieri. The No.2 position is vacant.

The IBF middleweight title is vacant since former champion Gennady Golovkin moved up to super middleweight.

"My goal is to be a world champion but not only a world champion, the Concord of boxing - to fly higher and faster than everybody else," Mikhailovich told 1News.

Mikhailovich added of his opponent: "He is a good boxer. I like fighting people who are good at what they do. If you have someone who is awkward or a bit different, it makes the fight a bit messy, so he'll be good and will try his best but eventually I'll just wear him down.

"You're actually looking at the hardest-hitting middleweight in the world."

BoxingBoxing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Joseph Parker's demolition of Aussie journeyman Faiga Opelu was significant only because of the way he prepared for the fight, writes Patrick McKendry.

Thu, May 25

'It was a statement' - Parker demolishes Opelu in first round

'It was a statement' - Parker demolishes Opelu in first round

Kiwi heavyweight deals decisively with his Australian opponent in Melbourne and says he wants to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

Thu, May 25

Joseph Parker shapes up to put on "smashing" show in Melbourne

Joseph Parker shapes up to put on "smashing" show in Melbourne

Tue, May 23

Tyson Fury brings star power to Joseph Parker fight in Melbourne

Tyson Fury brings star power to Joseph Parker fight in Melbourne

Mon, May 22

Kiwi boxer David Light treated for stroke after world title loss

Kiwi boxer David Light treated for stroke after world title loss

Wed, May 3

1:38

Joseph Parker set to fight in Australia for first time

Joseph Parker set to fight in Australia for first time

Wed, Apr 26

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

26 mins ago

Shots fired in Whakatāne as tensions surround Ōpōtiki tangi

2:38

Shots fired in Whakatāne as tensions surround Ōpōtiki tangi

41 mins ago

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

5:43pm

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

5:22pm

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6