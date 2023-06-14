Former Trump press secretary offers take on indictment

The former press secretary for indicted ex-president Donald Trump has offered his take on the current court case unfolding in Miami.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court today, accused of mishandling classified documents when his presidential term was finished.

A raid on his Mar-a-Lago property found hundreds of documents, some related to national security, strewn around the mansion — including the shower.

It all comes as Trump leads the polls in the race to be the Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Trump's first press secretary Sean Spicer said that while he "can't make excuses" for people who mishandle secret documents, the focus shouldn't just be on Trump.

"I've been around classified information for around 25 years, I don't make excuses for anyone that mishandles or misstores it," he said.

Spicer brought up how the current president Joe Biden, was caught with a smaller stockpile of similar documents from his time as vice-president.

"If you're gonna make this a big deal, then tell me how Joe Biden gets away with having them at his office, the Penn Biden centre, at his home in Delaware, the box by his Corvette in an open garage and that doesn't rise to the level of concern.

"Two things that were there for years, it was clearly accessible to several people and three, he had no means by which to declassify that."

Trump arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami. (Source: Associated Press)

When asked how he thought the former president would mount a defence, Spicer believes his lawyers will argue his innocence under the Presidential Records Act — as the documents were likely obtained while he was in office.

The act defines records as materials the president or his staff receive over the course of their official duties.

Trump's lawyers are arguing that the law only governs documents that are marked classified.

"One of the things that is unique about this situation, and I'm sure his lawyers will be getting into this, is that the Presidential Record Act gives him authority to document that no one else, meaning any of these other cases, can point to."

While Biden handed all of his documents back, Trump wanted to keep hold of some — which is why he is facing a federal court. Former vice president and Republican candidate Mike Pence did the same.

However, Spicer believes the length of time Biden held them for, his and Pence's status, and the manner in which they were found was just as illegal — only coming to light when Trump was investigated.

"There is no scenario that a former vice president has the authority to maintain or possess classified documents, none.

"They were there for years; it was only until Donald Trump's situation did Joe Biden, or even Mike Pence, even look for those documents."

He said it's up to Trump's attorneys to decide what happens next but expects they will argue Trump had a right to keep them.

"No one is alleging that he didn't have documents there. He did.

"His issue was that he argued with the national archives that he had a right under the presidential records act to keep them."

When asked if Trump would pull out of the race due to his ongoing legal troubles, Spicer gave a two-word response.

"No, zero."

He maintained he will "always support the Republican nominee" — and that won't change for 2024.