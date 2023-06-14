Devoted man attempts to save his 1970s SodaStream machine

It's the late 1970s in Aotearoa, Muldoon is Prime Minister, Graham Mourie's the All-Black Captain and Hello Sailor's just recorded Blue Lady.

The Walters family have also just bought their new SodaStream - a machine still going strong in 2023.

But Scott Walters recently discovered that what was a treasured machine might now be made redundant before it's ready.

It began with a leak which led him to contact SodaStream's New Zealand agent asking for spare parts. The reply wasn't promising.

"We don't have spare parts available and no there are no authorised service agents," came the response.

No service agent means you can never get a SodaStream repaired, only replaced; Scott needed two washers.

He then replied to SodaStream, saying it's "disappointing and bad for the environment".

"Things like the sealing washer are replaceable."

SodaStream begrudgingly accepted that they could send Scott a couple of washers.

However, Scott encountered another problem when he could only find the bigger 60-litre bottles after news that the 30-litre bottles that could fit Scott's machine had been discontinued.

Scott believed it was the end of the road for him and his vintage machine and discovered he was forced to purchase a new one.

"I would have liked to see notices in stores that this change was coming, and it was six or 12 months away and offering a trade-in scheme that anybody who had an existing machine with small bottles might have been given a rebate for a new machine.

"I'm not gonna buy another SodaStream machine if I can help it."

Late last year, when SodaStream announced on their website that they were upgrading their 30-litre gas cylinders to 60-litre gas cylinders, they discussed the benefits.

"This global initiative saves you money and is friendlier to the environment," they said.

SodaStream pointed out that the 60-litre cylinder "is much lighter in weight", providing users with more gas in a single refill cylinder at a slightly better price per serve.

They also claimed that the vast majority of its machines are still usable.

"It is our estimation that 95% of all machines are compatible with the 60-litre cylinder.

"We have had an active 30-litre to 60-litre refill cylinder upgrade program and extensive communication via our web and social platforms."

However, SodaStream's extensive communications to customers didn't tell people that for a non-vintage machine, they will "offer the customer an upgrade path of 50% off their new machine".

SodaStream also told Fair Go they have a secret club for their vintage machines, complete with a closed Facebook page.

"We are happy to provide those customers with an ongoing supply at a subsidised cost as we would like to keep these machines operating for as long as possible."

None of this information is on their website, YouTube channel or where you buy SodaStream bottles.

SodaStream said it encouraged customers to contact them.

This is all too late for Scott, and in the meantime, he has started seeing someone new.

"Isn't this beautiful?" said Scott.

It's name is Phillips.

"Much more cultured."

SodaStream has now offered Scott two 30-litre bottles and a place in their vintage club.