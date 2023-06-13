Watch: Crowd goes wild as Rubik's Cube world record broken

An American man has shown off his speedy fingers, breaking the three-by-three-by-three Rubik's Cube record in exciting fashion.

Max Park solved the puzzle in an astonishing 3.13 seconds, which sent him and his fellow speedcubers into a frenzy.

Video shows Park and his fellow cube fans turn into a frenzy — as they frantically try to record the official number.

Park is a world champion speedcuber — being first in the world across a number of categories.

He beat the previous record by 0.34 of a second.

Watch the video above to see his record-breaking achievement.