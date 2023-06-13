Health
1News

Trio celebrating over 50 years of gains at Auckland gym

5:00am

A trio of men have been going to a central Auckland gym together for more than 50 years.

The Atrium Club is rarefied, not rowdy, despite the ensuing decades.

Thomas Fletcher has been there the longest, having first attended in 1967, at the age of 27. During his 56 years pumping iron, he’s "brought in quite a few members".

Among them is Sir Ken Stevens, who’s now in his 51st year at the Atrium.

Graeme Lockery, 84, meanwhile, has been going since 1971.

"Trying to make every day a winner," he told Seven Sharp.

"I wouldn't be sitting here now if I hadn't belonged to this gym. No, guarantee it – gone. Finished."

Fletcher said there's "not another [gym] quite like this one".

"You don't have to dress up in all the fancy gear, you just have your old mocka on.

"It's a relaxing atmosphere."

The gym comes with cooked breakfasts, a whiskey bottle on the dining table courtesy of those celebrating a birthday, and a laundry service.

"It comes back fully laundered, but not ironed. It's not ironed, unfortunately," Fletcher said.

But the health benefits are first and foremost.

"We come here, sometimes a bit wound up, go on the bike, get on the weights, get on the ropes – transforms you from something negative into something positive," he said.

"Have a shower, we leave here – we're new men. New men."

But there might be some vanity involved.

"I was at an 80th birthday yesterday and I'm looking 'round the room and thinking, 'Hey I'm not doing too bad'," Sir Ken joked.

New ZealandAucklandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Family battles Watercare over public sewer dumping in their back yard

Family battles Watercare over public sewer dumping in their back yard

An Auckland family says it's being asked to pay for other people's pollution, after wastewater surges from the public sewer blanketed their backyard in filth during floods.

7:40pm

9:20

Plumbing tips to prevent an overflow of wastewater

Plumbing tips to prevent an overflow of wastewater

Excess rain means excess of stormwater, and if that finds its way into the wastewater system it can have devastating consequences for those living nearby.

7:28pm

9:20

Couple with a love for dogs and art remembered fondly after fatal crash

Couple with a love for dogs and art remembered fondly after fatal crash

7:10pm

0:14

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

5:10pm

Person referred to Youth Aid after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

Person referred to Youth Aid after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

4:49pm

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

3:48pm

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Prayers and tears: Berlusconi's death draws tributes from Putin, Pope

Prayers and tears: Berlusconi's death draws tributes from Putin, Pope

32 mins ago

House price decline slows for second month in a row

5:24

House price decline slows for second month in a row

6:00am

Kiwi couple's fight to have lifetime ring warranty honoured in NZ

5:48

Kiwi couple's fight to have lifetime ring warranty honoured in NZ

5:40am

Alleged 'money mule' charged with laundering $1m fraud

0:46

Alleged 'money mule' charged with laundering $1m fraud

5:20am

Take a tour of LEGO exhibit at Wellington's new convention centre

4:02

Take a tour of LEGO exhibit at Wellington's new convention centre

5:00am

Trio celebrating over 50 years of gains at Auckland gym

4:31

Trio celebrating over 50 years of gains at Auckland gym
1
2
3
4
5
6