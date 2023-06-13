New Zealand
Teen charged after 12yo girl assaulted outside McDonald's

10:46am
McDonald's Glenfield.

McDonald's Glenfield. (Source: Google Maps)

A 14-year-old girl has been charged following the brutal assault of a 12-year-old girl at an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon after the young girl had enjoyed a meal with her friends at McDonald's in Glenfield.

They had been laughing together, which led another girl at the restaurant to believe she was being mocked, the 12-year-old's family say.

Outside the restaurant, the girl demanded an apology before allegedly pinning the 12-year-old to the ground. She was repeatedly kicked in the face, leaving her covered in blood.

Now a 14-year-old has been charged with injures with intent to injure and is set to appear at the North Shore District Court today.

"We again acknowledge how upsetting this incident was for the victim and the community. However, as this matter is now before the court, police are limited in further comment," Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said.

The victim and her family had just moved to New Zealand in August last year from the Philippines.

It has shocked the migrant community, with advocate Jeet Suchdev appalled by what happened.

"What we saw yesterday, it was really appalling. It was really sad to see this kind of violence in New Zealand," he told Breakfast.

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called the attack "horrific" and "unacceptable".

"I think New Zealand is a safe country, but I think any incident like what we've seen here is horrific and unacceptable and always has been and always will be.

"No parents or victims should have to go through an experience like that."

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

