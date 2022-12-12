Nurses, midwives added to fast-tracked residency list

Nurses and midwives will be added to a fast-tracked pathway to New Zealand residency, the Immigration Minister announced on Monday.

From Thursday, registered nurses and midwives will be added to the so-called 'Green List', which allows migrants who fill certain job vacancies to get guaranteed residency pathways.

This will include nurses and midwives already in New Zealand, Michael Wood said.

Specialist doctors not already on the Green List will also be added from Thursday.

It's part of the Government's expansion of its Green List, with a total of 10 new professions across healthcare, education and construction now included.

Gasfitters, drain layers, crane operators and primary and all secondary school teachers are part of the new additions, although this won't be in force until March next year.

“New Zealand’s strong economic position during a time of global downturn presents a unique opportunity to attract more high skilled migrant workers to our shores, as we prepare for a challenging year ahead," Wood said.

He said nearly 3500 nurses had arrived in New Zealand since the pandemic, "but it's clear we need to do more to encourage nurses to choose New Zealand".

Bus and truck drivers will also be given a temporary residency pathway, with bus drivers receiving a pay boost in October.

Earlier this year, the Government faced criticism over excluding nurses from the fast-tracked residence list.

National's immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford said the decision didn't make sense while New Zealand was short 4000 nurses and hospitals were under pressure.

“The justification for not putting nurses on the fast track simply makes no sense, with documents revealing that the entire policy relied on flawed advice on the possibility of migrant nurses going to Australia after gaining residence," Stanford said in November.

In May, then-Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the Green List would help rebalance the immigration system by attracting skilled labour to fill vacancies in engineering, health and ICT.

The Government later signalled it would be reviewing the Green List, with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment acknowledging the list was "established in a tight timeframe, which did not allow widespread consultation with the sector".

Better support business

Wood said on Monday the new changes would better support businesses to attract the workers they need.

It comes amid predictions of a recession and rising unemployment in the coming months. Wood said the Government was "continuing to pull out all the stops to position ourselves ahead of the pack" despite "some commentators… suggesting that our labour market is starting to lose some of its heat".

The Green List will be reviewed again in mid-2023.