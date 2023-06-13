Pair charged after man shot outside Auckland home

Two people have been arrested after a man was shot outside a home in Auckland last month.

The man received minor injuries following the shooting on Clutha Crescent, in Clover Park, on May 2.

A man and a woman were arrested after police carried out searches today.

"We have arrested two people as a result of today’s action and they will face serious charges in court," Acting Detective Inspector Mike Hayward said.

An 18-year-old man and 60-year-old woman are due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"We hope today’s arrests bring some reassurance to the community as a result," Hayward said.

"Police do not tolerate these sorts of incidents where firearms are used in our communities, and we will investigate any offending to hold offenders accountable."

Police inquiries are continuing, and further charges cannot be ruled out.