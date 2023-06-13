Matariki milk a 'celebration' of tradition - Lewis Road

Lewis Road Creamery says they created a special edition 'Matariki' milk as a celebration of their company's traditions and won't be profiting from it.

The brand, which is owned by Southern Pastures, is known for its chocolate milk and plans to release a special 'winter spice' milk to celebrate Aotearoa's newest public holiday.

After releasing the milk last year, the brand came under fire, with advocates accusing them of commercialising Māori New Year.

Southern Pasture's executive chairman Prem Maan said their intention was never to make money through cultural appropriation, but to celebrate the holiday.

"The intent is actually what's very important to us.

"This is not the first time we've done it."

He said the start of a new season for farmers comes at the same time as Matariki, which is a chance for them to celebrate.

"For Southern Pastures, the end of one season and the start of the next holds special meaning for us because we're a farming group, and we've celebrated Matariki for a very long time.

"For us, Matariki is something that's natural."

Southern Pastures had worked with a number of iwi on the product to ensure it was done respectfully and is unlikely to actually make a profit from the new milk, Maan says.

"It is for celebration, it is not for product, there is no way that we will make money from this product, so it is our gift.

"We wanted to draw attention to the fact that this is something to be celebrated."

Products should be judged on 'intent'

Raymond Otene Mckay from Run Creative Agency told Breakfast that a company's intent should be a central concern if they want to incorporate te ao Māori into their products.

"There are a few things that we do back at our agency when we're working with clients who are looking to engage with this kaupapa is just to figure out whether they're on the journey in the right way, just in terms of tikanga and a process," he said.

"So we follow our processes before we even engage with clients, and they know that about us in the industry, so they normally come correct."

In the case of Lewis Road Creamery, Mckay said it looked like the company had followed an appropriate process.

"It's gonna be happening for a while now and hearing that connection and that length of time in terms of farmers and that Matariki connection there that we've just heard.

"I think a lot of brands can take those words and read between the lines of that connection, Tikanga and process."