Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

Two patched gang members have been arrested in Palmerston North after they allegedly attempted to ram a police car in a dramatic chase last night.

Police allege occupants inside the vehicle threw car parts at officers pursuing them and that their vehicle was later found with a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, and cannabis.

The chase came to an end on the grounds of Palmerston North Hospital.

The 21-year-old driver and the 19-year-old passenger will appear before the Palmerston North District Court today.

Senior Sergeant Matt Prendergast said it was a "very dynamic and dangerous event" for the officers involved.

"The patched gang members were observed [allegedly] driving in a stolen vehicle on Maxwells Line, Roslyn, last night just before midnight," he said in a media release.

Prendergast said a police car "indicated for the vehicle to stop," after which the alleged offenders "attempted to ram the vehicle". The two occupants inside the car then allegedly "began to throw metallic car parts at police following them," he said.

"Spikes were successfully deployed on Tremaine Avenue, however the vehicle continued to drive onto the hospital grounds.

"The vehicle finally came to a stop and one occupant ran from the vehicle and was located in the hospital car park, while the other occupant was located shortly after.

"The vehicle contained a sawn-off shot gun, numerous ammunition, and cannabis."

The 21-year-old driver is facing charges of failing to stop for police, driving in a dangerous manner and driving while on a suspended licence.

The 19-year-old passenger is facing charges of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, among other charges, police said.

Prendergast said: "This was a very dynamic and dangerous event, but through the professionalism of the police staff involved successfully bought this situation to a safe conclusion for the public, police staff and the offenders.

"Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will use all measures available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account."