New Zealand
1News

Flushed out - Police arrest Akl burglar hiding in a portaloo

1:31pm
A portaloo on a construction site.

A portaloo on a construction site. (Source: istock.com)

Police have arrested and charged a man after a burglary at a construction site in Auckland's Henderson overnight.

Officers were called about a person unlawfully entering a commercial building site on Millbrook Rd about 12.40am.

A remote motion detection camera onsite had been activated and sent an alert to the property manager, who contacted police straight away.

Waitematā West Response Manager Senior Sergeant Damian Albert said officers searched the site and found the offender hiding in an onsite portaloo.

"He's certainly found himself in a very interesting position.

"But in all seriousness, this is a great example of exceptional police work," Albert said.

"We located and apprehended the offender in a timely manner, and he will be held to account for his actions."

The construction site had also been the target of a burglary three weeks earlier, in which thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken.

Police are yet to determine if the two burglaries are linked.

A 22-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court today charged with unlawfully being on a property and a warrant to arrest for an unrelated matter.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

The chase came to an end on the grounds of Palmerston North Hospital.

6 mins ago

Dog squad nabs bail breacher after alleged cop assault, getaway

Dog squad nabs bail breacher after alleged cop assault, getaway

Officers tasered the man, but it wasn't enough to subdue him, as he escaped in a car with a woman and a child before later being apprehended.

49 mins ago

Police seek info on burnt-out ute after Ōpōtiki gang leader's death

Police seek info on burnt-out ute after Ōpōtiki gang leader's death

1:03pm

2:24

Teen charged after 12yo girl assaulted outside McDonald's

Teen charged after 12yo girl assaulted outside McDonald's

10:46am

Assault on girl, 12, outside McDonald's 'horrific, unacceptable' - PM

Assault on girl, 12, outside McDonald's 'horrific, unacceptable' - PM

8:20am

4:50

Alleged 'money mule' charged with laundering $1m fraud

Alleged 'money mule' charged with laundering $1m fraud

5:40am

0:46

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

19 mins ago

Man dies after eating infected raw oysters at Missouri restaurant

Man dies after eating infected raw oysters at Missouri restaurant

35 mins ago

'I am a big patriotic Kiwi': Luxon clarifies 'whiny' comments

0:19

'I am a big patriotic Kiwi': Luxon clarifies 'whiny' comments

49 mins ago

Dog squad nabs bail breacher after alleged cop assault, getaway

Dog squad nabs bail breacher after alleged cop assault, getaway

1:31pm

Flushed out - Police arrest Akl burglar hiding in a portaloo

Flushed out - Police arrest Akl burglar hiding in a portaloo

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6