Flushed out - Police arrest Akl burglar hiding in a portaloo

Police have arrested and charged a man after a burglary at a construction site in Auckland's Henderson overnight.

Officers were called about a person unlawfully entering a commercial building site on Millbrook Rd about 12.40am.

A remote motion detection camera onsite had been activated and sent an alert to the property manager, who contacted police straight away.

Waitematā West Response Manager Senior Sergeant Damian Albert said officers searched the site and found the offender hiding in an onsite portaloo.

"He's certainly found himself in a very interesting position.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But in all seriousness, this is a great example of exceptional police work," Albert said.

"We located and apprehended the offender in a timely manner, and he will be held to account for his actions."

The construction site had also been the target of a burglary three weeks earlier, in which thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken.

Police are yet to determine if the two burglaries are linked.

A 22-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court today charged with unlawfully being on a property and a warrant to arrest for an unrelated matter.