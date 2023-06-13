Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

China's Hainan Airlines has defended its decision to impose weight restrictions on flight attendants after news of the policy sparked backlash.

The policy, released earlier this month, threatened to ground female attendants if their weight exceeded the "standard limit."

Global Times said the rule was one of several more comprehensive guidelines for appearance given to cabin workers, with the "standard" weight determined by height.

For example, an attendant 158 centimetres (5.1 feet) tall would need to maintain a weight of no more than 48 kilograms.

Flight attendants less than 5% over that limit would have their weight checked and reviewed every month.

According to Global Times, those who weigh 10% more than the standard will be immediately suspended and placed on a "weight-reduction plan" the business will closely monitor.

Hainan Airlines confirmed using a "weight reference standard" and clarified that it extended to all flight attendants, regardless of gender.

The airline also said the standard is "based on the standard human body weight reference and matched with the healthy weight range measurement for the crew".

"This is intended to advocate healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the reference target, rather than passively waiting for individual crew members' physique to change significantly and then affect safety service work," it said.

Some social media users in China were enraged after reading the initial state media reports of the policy, commenting on the country's views on gender norms.

"I just need the flight attendant to be fully qualified in professional knowledge, well-practiced in safety procedures, and wear the most suitable shoes and clothes for emergencies. Her weight is none of my business," read a top comment on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Several users pointed out that being a flight attendant is a physically demanding job that should prioritise the employee's strength and stamina instead of maintaining low weight – especially in emergencies, where attendants are responsible for keeping passengers safe.

It comes as Australian airline Qantas recently released new guidelines for employees that provide one set of requirements for everyone.

As a result, staff members of any gender are now permitted to wear long hair, flat shoes, and make-up or no make-up.

The "style and grooming" overhaul comes in response to long-held frustrations by staff, modernising workplaces and evolving customer expectations, the airline said.

A Qantas spokeswoman said that female cabin crew previously expected to wear high heels on long-haul flights had been asking to wear more comfortable and practical flat shoes.

"These changes will make wearing our uniform more comfortable and practical".

Included in the changes for all staff is the option to wear flat shoes with uniforms, as well as wearing long hair in a low ponytail or bun.

All employees can now wear the same jewellery, including watches and diamond earrings.

Employees will also have the choice of whether to wear make-up or not, although tattoos still need to be concealed.

Hosiery will be required to be worn with a dress or skirt.