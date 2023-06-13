World
Emergency slide accidentally deploys inside US plane

8:54pm
Emergency slide deployed on Delta flight.

Emergency slide deployed on Delta flight. (Source: Dan Moreno)

An inflatable emergency slide was accidentally deployed inside of a plane while on the ground at Salt Lake International Airport.

One hundred and sixty-eight passengers were on board the Delta Airlines flight at the time of Monday's incident.

“Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles-LAX, diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue," an airline spokesperson said.

“While on the ground, the same aircraft’s slide was deployed by accident."

One crew member was taken to the hospital for evaluation but has since been discharged.

All passengers were put on a secondary aircraft, which landed at Los Angeles International Airport without further incident.

