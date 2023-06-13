World
Seven Sharp

Aus tourist denied entry to Bali over 1cm tear in passport

7:44pm

A trip to Bali for a mate's wedding turned into a big ordeal for Australian tourist Matt Vanderberg last week over a small detail.

A 1cm tear on the photo page of his passport led to the social media manager being sent back home after waiting 12 hours for a flight.

He was accompanied by two armed airport police at all times.

"Wherever I went they had to follow. If I went to the bathroom, they had to follow," said Vandenberg.

Once back in Sydney, Vandenberg sorted his paperwork and rushed back for the wedding, learning the expensive lesson to check your passport before you book.

Tips for Kiwi holidaymakers

Deputy chief executive service delivery and operations at the Department of Internal Affairs, Maria Robertson, told Seven Sharp that a small tear constitutes damage, which can invalidate a passport.

"The agency at the border will have to make a judgement at the time about whether they think that there's a risk that the passport has been tampered with," she said.

Robertson also said that most countries require six months of validity on your passport upon arrival to ensure that you will be able to leave again, but that different countries have different rules.

"There's a couple of hundred countries that all have their own rules about the amount of time you have to have on your passport in terms of validity."

She urged Kiwis to "check and double check" that they've done everything required and to protect and keep their passports safe.

The Kiwi passport was recently ranked the world's sixth 'most powerful', granting visa-free entry to 188 countries.

WorldTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

Hainan Airlines defended its controversial decision to ground flight attendants who failed to meet its criteria.

31 mins ago

US officials kill moose after it wanders onto airport grounds

US officials kill moose after it wanders onto airport grounds

"When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern," authorities said.

Mon, Jun 12

Boeing halts shipments of 787 Dreamliner over flaw in tail section

Boeing halts shipments of 787 Dreamliner over flaw in tail section

Wed, Jun 7

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

Tue, May 30

0:20

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Sun, May 28

0:15

Travellers to UK face long waits amid issue affecting electronic gates

Travellers to UK face long waits amid issue affecting electronic gates

Sat, May 27

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

JPMorgan settles with Epstein sex trafficking victims for $470m

JPMorgan settles with Epstein sex trafficking victims for $470m

22 mins ago

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

31 mins ago

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

46 mins ago

Regular drug checking clinics now open in 3 NZ cities

2:18

Regular drug checking clinics now open in 3 NZ cities

47 mins ago

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6