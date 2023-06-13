New Zealand
1News

Armed young people caught after stealing lollies from Levin dairy

9:25pm

(Source: 1News)

Two young people have been referred to Youth Services following a string of burglaries and a failed attempt to steal a car in Levin this morning.

It comes after the pair, armed with tools, entered a dairy on Winchester St and demanded cash from the store attendant around 7.15am, Inspector Ross Grantham said.

The shop attendant retreated into a back room, locked themselves inside and called police.

The pair took lollies from the store before fleeing the scene.

They then went to a New World supermarket carpark, where they allegedly attempted to steal a car.

After they were unsuccessful, the pair broke into the car beside it and stole a wallet containing cash and cards.

They then walked to another vehicle on Salisbury St and broke the rear quarter light window.

When confronted by witnesses, the pair threatened to assault them with the tools they were holding.

The young people were on foot on Trafalgar St when they were arrested.

They have since been referred to Youth Services.

"Police have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will use measures available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account," Grantham said.

"It’s important for families and communities to role model appropriate behaviour, to lead the way with the right support in place from partner agencies.

"Many young people and tamariki we work with experience family violence, exposure to drugs and alcohol, truancy, mental health problems, and neuro or learning disabilities.

"Wrap-around support for young people and their families to address these risk factors is crucial."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fate of future operations on Mt Ruapehu to be decided next week

Fate of future operations on Mt Ruapehu to be decided next week

Creditors will vote on three options put forward by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' administrators.

9:40pm

Some prisoners in solitary confinement for over a year - report

Some prisoners in solitary confinement for over a year - report

The report said most prisoners in New Zealand prisons who were unable to be integrated would experience segregation for fewer than 15 days.

7:16pm

2:43

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

5:28pm

Girl, 14, appears in court after alleged McDonald's assault

Girl, 14, appears in court after alleged McDonald's assault

4:23pm

'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

4:06pm

2:25

Pair charged after man shot outside Auckland home

Pair charged after man shot outside Auckland home

3:50pm

Latest

Popular

43 mins ago

1 dead after boat capsizes inside water tunnel cave in NY

1 dead after boat capsizes inside water tunnel cave in NY

9:40pm

Fate of future operations on Mt Ruapehu to be decided next week

Fate of future operations on Mt Ruapehu to be decided next week

9:25pm

Armed young people caught after stealing lollies from Levin dairy

Armed young people caught after stealing lollies from Levin dairy

9:13pm

3 found dead, 3 others hit by van in linked incidents in Nottingham

3 found dead, 3 others hit by van in linked incidents in Nottingham

9:10pm

Aus child groomer pleads guilty but says it was all a joke

Aus child groomer pleads guilty but says it was all a joke

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6