Armed young people caught after stealing lollies from Levin dairy

Two young people have been referred to Youth Services following a string of burglaries and a failed attempt to steal a car in Levin this morning.

It comes after the pair, armed with tools, entered a dairy on Winchester St and demanded cash from the store attendant around 7.15am, Inspector Ross Grantham said.

The shop attendant retreated into a back room, locked themselves inside and called police.

The pair took lollies from the store before fleeing the scene.

They then went to a New World supermarket carpark, where they allegedly attempted to steal a car.

After they were unsuccessful, the pair broke into the car beside it and stole a wallet containing cash and cards.

They then walked to another vehicle on Salisbury St and broke the rear quarter light window.

When confronted by witnesses, the pair threatened to assault them with the tools they were holding.

The young people were on foot on Trafalgar St when they were arrested.

They have since been referred to Youth Services.

"Police have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will use measures available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account," Grantham said.

"It’s important for families and communities to role model appropriate behaviour, to lead the way with the right support in place from partner agencies.

"Many young people and tamariki we work with experience family violence, exposure to drugs and alcohol, truancy, mental health problems, and neuro or learning disabilities.

"Wrap-around support for young people and their families to address these risk factors is crucial."