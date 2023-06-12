New Zealand
1News

Theft of 5 mobility vans leaves Christchurch charity distraught

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
7:10pm

Chevani Shannon likes to get out and about with help from the Chris Ruth Centre Charitable trust, but that's only made possible because of modified vans that can also transport her wheelchair.

Centre Chief Executive Marilyn Paston says there’s a huge variety of things they do.

“We rely on our vans to get our people there,” she said.

But earlier this week, two of the centre’s mobility vehicles were stolen in Christchurch.

"Why would people want to steal a disability van? Do they not realise the impact that it's having on the people who actually need them?” Paston said.

The organisation supports people with complex physical and intellectual needs to get out into the community.

Support worker Jess Euston said they deserve to live lives like everyone else.

“And this is taking away a lot of their opportunities” she said.

This isn't the first time thieves have targeted the vans. Since October last year, five have been stolen and Paston says replacing them isn’t easy.

“It's a huge financial cost” she said.

And for the time being it may mean those like Chevani miss out on some adventures.

“It's an incredible impact - we can't take them out into the community so they can't do so many therapy programmes that they like to do," Euston said.

The trust has now installed immobilisers in its remaining vans, as police continue to investigate the latest thefts.

“It's not OK it's really not OK, you're impacting a lot of people and their life and their happiness so please don't,” Paston said.

A strong message that those responsible are stealing not just vehicles but the independence of so many.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

